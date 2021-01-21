Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference president welcomes President Biden’s call for national healing, emphasizes ‘we cannot stay silent’ on abortion

January 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “For the nation’s bishops, the continued injustice of abortion remains the ‘preeminent priority,’” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, citing the bishops’ statement on faithful citizenship. “Preeminent does not mean ‘only.’ We have deep concerns about many threats to human life and dignity in our society. But as Pope Francis teaches, we cannot stay silent when nearly a million unborn lives are being cast aside in our country year after year through abortion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!