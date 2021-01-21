Catholic World News

Papal prayer, solidarity following Madrid explosion

January 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The explosion, caused by a gas leak, has left at least three dead and 11 injured.

