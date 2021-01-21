Catholic World News

Pope Francis sends message to President Biden

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “At a time when the grave crises facing our human family call for farsighted and united responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those who have no voice,” the Pontiff said in his message. Similar papal messages were sent for the inaugurations of President Obama in 2009 and President Trump in 2017.

