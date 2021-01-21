Catholic World News

Pope receives, congratulates Italian pro soccer team

January 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Football Italia

CWN Editor's Note: On January 21, Pope Francis greeted the managers and players of Spezia Calcio. “I like to see the effort of young men and women in sport, because sport is a wonder, sport brings out all the best that we have inside,” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!