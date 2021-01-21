Catholic World News

Papal appeal to nations to work toward elimination of nuclear weapons

January 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: 86 states have signed, and 51 have ratified, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which enters into force on January 22. “This is the first legally binding international instrument explicitly prohibiting these weapons, whose indiscriminate use would impact a huge number of people in a short time and would cause long-lasting damage to the environment,” the Pope said following his January 20 general audience. “I strongly encourage all States and all people to work decisively toward promoting conditions necessary for a world without nuclear weapons.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!