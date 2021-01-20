Catholic World News

Federal appeals court backs conscience rights on ‘transgender’ case

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court in North Dakota has stopped enforcement of the “transgender mandate”—a provision of the Affordable Care Act that would require health care personnel to perform gender-transition surgery. The court ruled that doctors should not be required to violate their own moral standards or their professional judgment that such procedures would be harmful.

