President-elect Biden has appointed 7 Catholics as Cabinet nominees

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Among the seven is HHS Secretary-designee Xavier Becerra, who sued the Little Sisters of the Poor over the HHS contraception coverage mandate.

