Title IX applies only to biological sex, US Education Department says

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Title IX, enacted in 1972, forbids sex discrimination in schools. “We believe the ordinary public meaning of controlling statutory and regulatory text requires a recipient providing separate athletic teams to separate participants solely based on their biological sex, male or female, and not based on transgender status or homosexuality, to comply with Title IX,” the US Department of Education said in a memo.

