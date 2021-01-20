Catholic World News

Colombian prelate decries ‘another pandemic’: ‘irrational violence’

January 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Every human life is sacred,” said Bishop Juan Carlos Cárdenas Toro of Pasto, the capital of Nariño Department (map). The prelate called on authorities to “do their utmost to guarantee the fundamental right to life of every person, in particular those whose rights have been violated and who are vulnerable: women, children of both sexes, adolescents, ethnic and peasant communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!