Trump signs anti-Semitism bill into law, creating ambassadorial post

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Anti-Semitism is on the rise in many countries around the globe over the past 10 years,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), who sponsored the legislation. “We’ve seen members of the Jewish community harassed, intimidated, assaulted and even killed. We’ve seen sacred places like synagogues and graves desecrated.”

