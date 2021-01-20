Cardinal Gregory offers invocation at national tribute to lives lost to Covid
January 20, 2021
» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard
CWN Editor's Note: “Let us with one heart commend those who have died from this virus and all of their loved ones to the Providential care of the One who is the ultimate source of peace, unity and concord,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington prayed at the Lincoln Memorial during a Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:33 AM ET USA
Will Cardinal Gregory become a regular installment in this forum? I don't see the fascination.