Cardinal Gregory offers invocation at national tribute to lives lost to Covid

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us with one heart commend those who have died from this virus and all of their loved ones to the Providential care of the One who is the ultimate source of peace, unity and concord,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington prayed at the Lincoln Memorial during a Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

