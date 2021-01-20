Catholic World News

‘Time to heal wounds in the United States,’ Vatican spokesman writes in op-ed

January 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “There are, in fact, great expectations for a ‘return’ to multilateralism in foreign policy and a recovery of the relationship of trust with international organizations, starting with the UN,” said Alessandro Gisotti, deputy director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication. “As Joe Biden prepares to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, what has happened on Capitol Hill in recent days reminds us that democracy and its institutions are precious and should not be taken for granted simply because they have existed for so long.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!