President-elect’s Cabinet nominee for science is pontifical academy member

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2020, Pope Francis named Eric Lander to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences; President-elect Biden has nominated him as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a new Cabinet-level position.

