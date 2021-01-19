Catholic World News

Kentucky bishop weighs in on Catholic public officials and the death penalty

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Stowe of Lexington tweeted, “If the USCCB needs a commission to relate to the new Catholic president, what about relations with the previous Catholic AG or Catholic members of SCOTUS? The recent federal executions raise such questions.”

