DR Congo bishop: ‘We have been on the Via Dolorosa for years’

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the past year alone, about 1,000 people were killed,” said Bishop Melchisédech Sikuli Paluku, in North Kivu Province (map). “The situation has drastically deteriorated since 2014. One massacre follows the next.”

