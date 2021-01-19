Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia: To promote the gift of life, ‘change of approach is extremely relevant’

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Nowadays, the Church cannot be a mere guardian of ideas and beliefs, however good and righteous that may be,” writes Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life. “The mystery of life, that is, the way God dwells in history, must not only be safeguarded and protected, but also pragmatically proclaimed as much as possible, because men and women on this planet need to perceive the salvific presence of the Spirit in their lives.”

