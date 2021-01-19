Catholic World News

‘For the love of God, send us oxygen,’ plead bishops in Brazil’s Amazon region

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not possible for Brazil to forget the peoples of the Amazon at such a cruel time and to close our ears to the clamor of people who are dying; and (to) their families and health professionals, who cannot care for patients due to lack of oxygen and have to look passively as patients die, suffocated by lack of oxygen, in terrible conditions,” said retired Bishop Erwin Kräutler, president of the Brazilian branch of the Pan-Amazonian Church Network.

