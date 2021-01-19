Catholic World News

English ordinariate celebrates 10th anniversary

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There are about 25 or 30 parishes in England and Wales that we are the parish priests of on behalf of the diocesan bishop,” noted Msgr. Keith Newton, Ordinary of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, established “to allow Anglicans to enter into the full communion of the Catholic Church whilst retaining much of their heritage and traditions.”

