Catholic World News

Pope Francis pays tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King’s legacy of nonviolence

January 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In today’s world, which increasingly faces the challenges of social injustice, division and conflict that hinder the realization of the common good, Dr. King’s dream of harmony and equality for all people, attained through nonviolent and peaceful means, remains ever timely,” the Pontiff said in a message to the King Center’s Beloved Community Commemorative Service.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!