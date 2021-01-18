Catholic World News

‘Massive, massive progress’: Cardinal Pell welcomes Pope’s removal of funds from Secretariat of State’s control

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell was Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy from 2014 to 2019. In December, Pope Francis issued a motu proprio formally removing investment funds from the control of the Secretariat of State.

