‘Words can be kisses,’ but also ‘swords,’ Pope writes in introduction to new book

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the introduction to “Don’t Speak Ill of Others,” a book by Capuchin Franciscan Father Emiliano Antenucci, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Silence in Avezzano, Italy.

