US bishop chairman urges peace following reports of plans for additional violence in US

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Like Pope Francis, after viewing the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, I was ‘astonished’: a violent attack on a peaceful political process at the heart of our democracy, bombs placed at political party headquarters, the murder of a police officer and others dead and injured, symbols of racial hatred, calls to execute politicians, a gallows and a noose,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. “There must be accountability for these actions. As a Christian, I must say to anyone considering further violence: you are being led astray by a voice that is not from God.”

