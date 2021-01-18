Catholic World News

Leading Latin American prelate offers ‘4 great dreams’ for 2021

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Peruvian Archbishop Héctor Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte, president of the Latin American Episcopal Council, offered a social dream, an ecological dream, a cultural dream, and a “dream for our Church” for 2021, “where we all assume our place in equal dignity. We want her more and more missionary, inserted in the midst of her people, as we say in our ecclesial language, a synodal Church.” He also called for universal Covid vaccine access.

