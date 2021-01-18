Catholic World News

Iraq’s Catholics begin prayer for papal visit

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Iraq awaits Pope Francis and prays that his visit,” scheduled for March 5-8, “may not only happen but also bear fruits of dialogue and peace among the people, long-tried by violence and divisions,” according to the report.

