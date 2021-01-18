Catholic World News

South African cardinal’s coadjutor dies of new Covid strand

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Abel Gabuza as Coadjutor Archbishop of Durban. He had been expected to succeed Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier.

