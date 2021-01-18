Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Jewish-Catholic dialogue

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, the day for deepening and developing the dialogue between Catholics and Jews is being celebrated in Italy,” Pope Francis said on January 17, which the Italian bishops have commemorated since 1990 as the Day of Judaism. “I am delighted that this initiative has been going on for over 30 years, and I hope that it might bear abundant fruits of fraternity and collaboration.”

