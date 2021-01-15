Catholic World News

More worshippers allowed at Oregon Masses

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After Gov. Kate Brown downgraded the state’s rules (limit of 25% capacity or 100 people) to guidelines, Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland announced a 50% capacity limit in parishes (so as to maintain social distancing). Masks are still required, while signing up for Mass is no longer required.

