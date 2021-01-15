Catholic World News

Federal court rules lesbian employee may not sue Catholic college for ‘hostile work environment’

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The former director of music at St. Joseph’s University said she was told by her supervisor to “exercise discretion” about her same-sex marriage, creating an “immense psychological toll,” according to a report on her lawsuit.

