Papal trip to Argentina, Uruguay still on the table, Pope tells ambassador

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I have the desire and the intention to travel to Rio de la Plata — to Uruguay and to my country,” Pope Francis told Uruguay’s new ambassador to the Holy See.

