Catholic advocates welcome treaty banning nuclear weapons coming into force

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 86 states have signed, and 51 have ratified, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. “We are very much trying to encourage people to have . . . a more holistic approach to justice and development and care for creation, developing trust among people, education and health care and dialogue,” said Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States. “These are factors in humanity’s security at this time.”

