Cardinal Gregory: ‘We need the Lord to cast out demon of division in our nation’

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lord casts out evil spirits, and we often, as we look at the world around us, in particular during these past several days here in our nation, we need the Lord to cast out the spirit of evil, hatred, division, bigotry, racism, inequity,” the Archbishop of Washington preached on January 13. “We have lots of evil spirits that somehow are destroying the harmony of the nation, making people of different races and cultures and languages and religions afraid of one another.”

