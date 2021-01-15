Catholic World News

Pope Francis, Pope Emeritus receive 1st dose of Covid vaccine

January 15, 2021

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

