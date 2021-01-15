Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein: Pope Emeritus Benedict is ‘very frail’

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 93-year-old Pope Emeritus remains completely lucid, according to his personal secretary. “We continue to go out every afternoon, despite the cold, to the Vatican Gardens. Every day I celebrate Mass, and he concelebrates seated.”

