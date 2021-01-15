Catholic World News

February 1 reopening planned for Vatican Museums

January 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In recent months, “we have had a huge increase of visitors, not only through our website but also through our social media channels such as YouTube and Instagram,” said Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!