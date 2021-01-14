Catholic World News

Covid fears fuel rise is in persecution against Christians

January 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: More than 340 million Christians around the world suffer from discrimination or persecution, the human-rights group Open Doors reports. The incidence of anti-Christian violence rose in 2020, particularly in Africa, and was exacerbated by responses to the Covid epidemic, the group says.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!