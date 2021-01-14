Catholic World News

Roman university backs off plan to honor Father Pavone

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum has withdrawn a plan to honor Father Frank Pavone, the American pro-life activist. A spokesman for the Roman institution, which is operated by the Legionaries of Christ, said that the decision had been made “especially in relation to the political situation, but also ecclesial.” Father Pavone, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, has also been consistently at odds with his bishops.

