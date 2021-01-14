Catholic World News

Italian priest, accused of abetting alleged abuse ring, is hired by diocesan charity

January 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Father Orazio Caputo is also under canonical investigation for violating the seal of Confession. Nonetheless, according to the report, Bishop Antonino Raspanti of Acireale thanked him for his “service to the diocese” and wished “Don Orazio Caputo luck as he sets off to oversee this delicate office” [vice director of its local branch of Caritas].

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!