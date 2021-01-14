Catholic World News

Irish PM denounces ‘perverse religious morality’ in nation’s past

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We had a completely warped attitude to sexuality and intimacy,” Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in response to to a 2,865-page report examining institutions for unwed mothers. “Young mothers and their sons and daughters paid a terrible price for that dysfunction”

