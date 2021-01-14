Catholic World News

English bishop protests withdrawal of food and water from Catholic patient

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark O’Toole of Plymouth joined the Anscombe Bioethics Centre in condemning a UK court decision declaring that the withdrawal of food and water is in the patient’s best interest. The decision has been appealed to the European Court of Human Rights. The patient’s wife wants his food and water removed; his mother, sisters, and niece oppose her wishes.

