Facebook censors retired Mexican cardinal

January 14, 2021

El Heraldo de México

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, 87, was Archbishop of Guadalajara until 2011. According to the report, he described lockdowns as “a pretext for imposing a new world order without Christ” and accused Bill Gates of being the “orchestrator of another looming pandemic.”

