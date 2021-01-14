Catholic World News

Catholic refugee resettlement groups look to rebuild after President Trump leaves office

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We know that the [refugee] goal the Biden administration has set at 125,000 is a lofty goal, and it’s going to take time and investment,” said Rachel Pollock, director of resettlement services for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “The infrastructure for resettlement has been really decimated over the last few years, but we’re really eager to do this because it’s been so critical to our mission, and we’re hopeful that the Biden administration will be good federal partners in our goal to do this.”

