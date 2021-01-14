Catholic World News

‘I unreservedly apologize’: Primate reacts to Irish government report on homes for unwed mothers

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Primate of All Ireland, responded to a 2,865-page report examining state-funded institutions (including Catholic institutions) for unwed mothers between 1922 and 1998.

