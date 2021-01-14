Catholic World News

Vatican begins vaccinations

January 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Priority is being given to health care and public safety personnel, the elderly, and those persons most frequently in contact with the public,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!