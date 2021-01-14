Catholic World News

Women religious superiors welcome Pope’s decision to open ministries of lector, acolyte to women

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We express our thanks to Pope Francis for the Motu Proprio Spiritus Domini, and to all those who have contributed to the study and research for this new step that sees the ministerial participation of women in the Church,” the International Union of Superiors General said following the Pope’s recent decision.

