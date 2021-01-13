Catholic World News

Australian investigators: Vatican finance transfers ‘massively overestimated’

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Government financial investigators in Australia have admitted that reports of massive financial transfers to Australia from the Vatican were “massively overestimated.” Late last year, a government agency had reported 47,000 transfers, totaling almost $1.8 billion, to unidentified accounts in Australia. The report triggered new concerns about another Vatican financial scandal. But now the agency reports only $7.4 million, in 362 transfers. The enormous discrepancy was due to a “coding error,” officials said.

