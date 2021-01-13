Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan asks: When will the unborn be safe from violent invasion in the womb?

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our new president, whom we wish well, and who speaks with admirable sensitivity about protecting the rights of the weakest and most threatened, ran on a platform avidly supporting this gruesome capital punishment for innocent pre-born babies,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York wrote on January 13.

