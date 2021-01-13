Catholic World News

Supreme Court reinstates FDA’s in-person abortion pill requirements

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court overturned a lower-court ruling requiring the FDA to permit the distribution of abortion pills by mail.

