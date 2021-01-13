Catholic World News

Leading Nigerian bishop urges president to address rampant insecurity

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: President Muhammadu Buhari “should listen to the cries of Nigerians and take them seriously when we cry for a secured life,” said Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, who leads the bishops’ conference. “The Nigerian people are no longer safe. On a day-to-day basis, Nigerians are killed or maimed by bandits, cattle rustlers, Boko Haram, herdsmen, kidnappers and various criminal elements that our security agents have not been able to deal with.”

