Catholic leaders speak out on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is shocking to consider the size and scope of the tragedy of human trafficking that exists in our world in 2021,” said Bishop Robert Deeley of Portland (Maine).

