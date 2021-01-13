Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of French archbishop amid diocesan financial challenges

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cattenoz of Avignon on the day the prelate turned 75. The archdiocese said last May that it “needs 300,000 euros (US$364,000) quickly in order to be able to meet its expenses by the end of 2020, but it has no financial reserves left,”

